NOPD: Shooting closes portion of Interstate 10 Eastbound

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that prompted a closure of a portion of Interstate 10 in New Orleans.more>>
LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.more>>
Most of the day turned out fine with dry conditions and some sunshine early, but by late afternoon a few strong storms began bubbling across the area.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men responsible for multiple carjackings in Metairie.more>>
Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was hit and killed on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.more>>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.more>>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.more>>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...more>>
