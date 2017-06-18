NOPD: Shooting closes portion of Interstate 10 Eastbound

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that prompted a closure of a portion of Interstate 10 in New Orleans. The shooting was reported, Sunday evening, on the elevated portion of I-10 near Orleans Avenue.

Police say that the Eastbound lanes of the interstate have been closed at Orleans Avenue while police investigate the shooting.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

