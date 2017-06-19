Tropical development in the Gulf will affect rain chances

Monday will see around a 40 percent chance of rain with the most of that happening rain south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Much of the extended forecast will depend on the eventual development and track of the disturbance moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico Monday.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are watching two tropical systems in the Atlantic basin that have a potential to become tropical storms in the next couple of days.

Advisories have been issued for what it calls Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, about 485 miles east-southeast of Trinidad, moving to the west at 23 mph. Sustained winds have reached 40 mph.

Hurricane hunters were originally scheduled to investigate Sunday, but satellite images did not show much change and the flight was canceled. If warranted, a flight will happen Monday afternoon.

For now, a broad area of circulation near the eastern end of the Yucatan Peninsula is producing storm activity over the Caribbean. That circulation is expected to drift into the southern Gulf of Mexico Monday.

While there are model runs on Invest 93L, until a well-defined center of circulation is identified and pinpointed, computer models are not reliable.

Satellite analysis shows strong sheer continuing over the Gulf of Mexico which would diminish the chances for a strong storm.

As an upper-level trough moves east, it is possible the moisture associated with any development would interact and be pulled slightly east as well.

Another scenario is that it misses the influence of the trough, and continues drifting northwest.

The first scenario would decrease rain chances in the area while the second scenario would most likely bring more rain.

A second disturbance much farther out in the Atlantic Ocean is being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Two.

This is a new move by the National Hurricane Center to handle storms that have a high likelihood of development but have not reached official depression status.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the island nation of Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The disturbance will continue to move northeast over the next several days. Hurricane Hunters are also scheduled to investigate this system on Monday.

