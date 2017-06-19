NOPD searching for runaway juvenile

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.

Steven Manuel, 16, was last seen by family members on May 25.

He left his home in the 7400 block of Farwood Drive after an argument with his family and has not been seen or heard from since.

Manuel was last seen wearing khaki-colored skinny jeans, an unknown color shirt, and green and pink Nike sneakers.

He is described as a black male, approximately five feet seven inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Manuel’s whereabouts, please contact a Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

