Chef John Folse: Eggplant Caponata

Chef John Folse got his hands on this recipe from Debbie Carmichael of Prairieville. She was the first-place winner in the appetizers category of a Thanksgiving recipe contest.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 large eggplants, peeled and large cubed

½ cup olive oil

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

3 tbsps minced garlic

1 (6-ounce) can pitted black olives, halved

¼ cup pitted green olives, coarsely chopped

¾ cup olive juice

3 tbsps sugar

¼ cup capers

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp granulated garlic

Method:

Soak eggplant cubes in lightly salted water for 20 minutes then squeeze water from cubes, set aside. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, celery and bell peppers for 30 minutes, stirring often. Stir in eggplant. Cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring often. Add tomato sauce and paste then cook 15 minutes. Stir in minced garlic, olives, olive juice, sugar, capers, oregano, salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Cook 15 minutes or until mixture is thickened. Serve warm or cold with crostini or crackers as an appetizer or, as a vegetable side dish.

