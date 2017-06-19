Tigers embrace the challenge of Oregon State

The Tigers are well-aware of what’s at stake, and they know the challenge that’s ahead of them. Oregon State is one of the few teams whose numbers are more impressive than LSU’s.more>>
The Tigers are well-aware of what’s at stake, and they know the challenge that’s ahead of them. Oregon State is one of the few teams whose numbers are more impressive than LSU’s.more>>
It's common sense that winning the first two games of the College World Series puts you in a tremendously advantageous position, needing just one more game to reach the championship series. But what do the numbers say?more>>
It's common sense that winning the first two games of the College World Series puts you in a tremendously advantageous position, needing just one more game to reach the championship series. But what do the numbers say?more>>
The North Shore Patriots, made up of 12 year-old players from Pearl River all the way to Mandeville, had misfortune turn into quite the weekend to remember in Omaha.more>>
The North Shore Patriots, made up of 12 year-old players from Pearl River all the way to Mandeville, had misfortune turn into quite the weekend to remember in Omaha.more>>
Relieved is without a doubt the best way to describe the Tigers after making an incredible comeback to beat Florida State. In three trips to TD Ameritrade Park, it’s just the first time they’ve won the opening game.more>>
Relieved is without a doubt the best way to describe the Tigers after making an incredible comeback to beat Florida State. In three trips to TD Ameritrade Park, it’s just the first time they’ve won the opening game.more>>
LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.more>>
LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.more>>