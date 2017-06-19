Movie studio plants roots in New Orleans East

The Tigers are well-aware of what’s at stake, and they know the challenge that’s ahead of them. Oregon State is one of the few teams whose numbers are more impressive than LSU’s.more>>
The Tigers are well-aware of what’s at stake, and they know the challenge that’s ahead of them. Oregon State is one of the few teams whose numbers are more impressive than LSU’s.more>>
Dozens of people turned out in Rep. Steve Scalise's district to give blood in his name.more>>
Dozens of people turned out in Rep. Steve Scalise's district to give blood in his name.more>>
Slidell police arrested a man after a dispute broke out between family members and friends at a Father’s Day celebration turned deadly.more>>
Slidell police arrested a man after a dispute broke out between family members and friends at a Father’s Day celebration turned deadly.more>>
An upper-level trough pushing east will trigger some storms locally as we move into the late afternoon and evening.more>>
An upper-level trough pushing east will trigger some storms locally as we move into the late afternoon and evening.more>>
Starlight Studios, the first newly constructed studio purpose-built for the movie industry, opened today.more>>
Starlight Studios, the first newly constructed studio purpose-built for the movie industry, opened today.more>>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.more>>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.more>>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...more>>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.more>>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.more>>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.more>>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.more>>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.more>>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.more>>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.more>>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.more>>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.more>>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.more>>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.more>>