Tropical Update: Rain chances increase as eyes remain on Gulf

An upper-level trough pushing east will trigger some storms locally as we move into the late afternoon and evening. Expect about a 40% chance for rain through the evening. Much of the extended forecast will depend on the eventual development and track of the disturbance moving into the southern Gulf today.

Hurricane hunters are on route to investigate the circulation this afternoon. For now, a broad area of circulation has moved from near the eastern end of the Yucatan Peninsula into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Visible satellite shows an exposed center.

You may be seeing model runs on Invest 93L, but it is important to note that until a well-defined center of circulation is identified and pinpointed to use as a starting point computer models can not give good information.

Satellite analysis shows strong sheer continuing over the Gulf of Mexico which would diminish the chances for a strong storm. As an upper-level trough moves east, it is possible the moisture associated with any development would interact and be pulled slightly east as well. Another scenario is that it misses the influence of the trough, and it continues drifting northwest. Scenario 1 would decrease our rain chances, but Scenario 2 would greatly increase them.

A second disturbance much farther out in the Atlantic is being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. This is a new move by the National Hurricane Center to handle storms that have a high likelihood of development but have not reached official depression status. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the island nation of Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It will continue to move northeast over the next several days. Hurricane Hunters are also scheduled to investigate this system on Monday.

