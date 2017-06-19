UPDATE: Tropical storm warning in effect

The strong tropical disturbance in the Southern Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression or storm overnight or on Tuesday as it moves in the general direction of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire SE Louisiana coastline. This means we are expecting sustained winds around 40 mph or greater in 36 hours or less.

The biggest threat to our region is the potential for heavy rain. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday. Widespread rain totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible with some areas receiving in excess of 10 inches.

Coastal flooding from high tides and storm surge will also be possible outside the risk reduction system.

Satellite analysis shows strong sheer continuing over the Gulf of Mexico, which would diminish the chances for a strong storm. As an upper-level trough moves east, it is possible the moisture associated with any development would interact and be pulled slightly east as well. Another scenario is that it misses the influence of the trough, and it continues drifting northwest. Scenario 1 would decrease our rain chances, but Scenario 2 would greatly increase them.

The American Red Cross is proactively readying its workers and resources in anticipation of the tropical system headed into the Gulf, as well as collaborating with local and state officials.

The second named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has formed off the coast of Venezuela.

What was 92L east of the Lesser Antilles has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Bret as of 4 p.m. Monday. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the island nation of Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It will continue to move northeast over the next several days. Hurricane Hunters are also scheduled to investigate this system on Monday.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.