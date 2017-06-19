Slidell police make arrest after deadly Father's Day melee

Slidell police arrested a man after a dispute broke out between family members and friends at a Father’s Day celebration turned deadly.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sunset Dr.

Responding officers found 40-year-old Eric Brown laying in the street and suffering from several gunshot wounds. Brown was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

James Chaney, and his aunt’s fiancé, Brown, got into a verbal argument in the back yard of the residence.

At some point, Chaney armed himself with a firearm. The argument then continued into the street and turned physical.

Police said Chaney fired several shots at Brown, striking him several times. Brown ran down the street, where he later collapsed.

Investigators recovered the 9mm semi-automatic pistol inside the residence and charged Chaney, 32, with one count of second-degree murder.

