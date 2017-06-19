Saints sign center Chris Watt

The Saints have signed veteran center Chris Watt, the team announced Monday.

Watt was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft by the San Diego Chargers. He has eight career starts in three seasons. He missed all of 2016 with a knee injury.

Incumbent starter Max Unger said last week that he's targeting week one of the regular season for his return to the lineup while he recovers from a foot injury. In his absence, Josh LeRibeus has taken the first team reps.

