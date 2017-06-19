U.S. Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media law similar to one axed in LA

An upper-level trough pushing east will trigger some storms locally as we move into the late afternoon and evening.more>>
A ruling by the highest court in the land on a North Carolina law that barred convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites has some guardians of civil liberties, who litigated in Louisiana, feeling even more vindicated.more>>
Department of Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says the Trump administration's decision to scale back relations should not impact current agricultural trade, including grain and poultry.more>>
The American Red Cross is preparing its workers and resources ahead of a potential threat of tropical weather.more>>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.more>>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.more>>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.more>>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.more>>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.more>>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.more>>
