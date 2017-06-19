White House policy won't stop LA trade with Cuba

. Over the past ten years, Louisiana has traded more than $1 billion worth of goods with Cuba. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

The head of Louisiana's Department of Agriculture and Forestry insists trade of Louisiana's farm products will go on, despite White House efforts to scale back relations with Cuba.

Commissioner Mike Strain says the Trump administration's decision to scale back relations should not impact current agricultural trade, including grain and poultry. Over the past 10 years, Louisiana has traded more than $1 billion worth of goods with Cuba.

Strain has pushed for normalized relations with the island. He believes Louisiana could one day trade $500 million annually with Cuba.

