Severe weather potential prompts coordination among LA officials

The tropical disturbance swirling in the Gulf of Mexico motivated emergency preparedness teams across Louisiana to get on the same page.

"We were told to look from anywhere from 3-15 inches of rain, and it will depend on a couple factors. Number one, how well this system develops, and number two, the actual direction and the path that it takes," said Jefferson Parish Director of Emergency Management Joseph Valiente.

On Monday at 11 a.m., Valiente participated in a teleconference with emergency preparedness directors from all other parishes, as well as the governor's office and the National Weather Service. After the discussion, Valiente stressed that residents living in and around the Grande Isle and Lafitte areas should be ready for a possible evacuation.

"Anything that is outside of the levee protection system. People that live in those areas. They know where they live. They have to prepare ahead of time. If the water starts to rise or there is a threat that the water will rise, they have to evacuate early," Valiente said.

In Terrebonne Parish, leaders opened six sandbagging locations, and asked residents to bring their own shovels.

St. Bernard Parish officials are urging residents to finalize their game plan, and workers there filled sandbags already in stock.

In Plaquemines Parish, officials want residents to be aware of the potential for high tides pushing water farther on land.

In Orleans, parish officials initiated the Crisis Action Team that has public safety and utility crews on standby.

"Beginning later this week, depending upon the intensity of the storm, we will have an emergency operation center activation so that we can monitor the impact of the storm and make sure that our public safety infrastructure partners and utility partners are ready to respond to residence emergencies as necessary," said Orleans Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Aaron Miller.

Officials in Jefferson and Orleans parishes say all drainage pumps are operational.

