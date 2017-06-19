Severe weather potential prompts coordination among LA officials

An upper-level trough pushing east will trigger some storms locally as we move into the late afternoon and evening.more>>
An upper-level trough pushing east will trigger some storms locally as we move into the late afternoon and evening.more>>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide and searching for a vehicle of interest that was seen near the scene Monday.more>>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide and searching for a vehicle of interest that was seen near the scene Monday.more>>
The tropical disturbance swirling in the Gulf of Mexico motivated emergency preparedness teams across Louisiana to get on the same page.more>>
The tropical disturbance swirling in the Gulf of Mexico motivated emergency preparedness teams across Louisiana to get on the same page.more>>
LSU's Eric Walker left Monday night's winners bracket game against Oregon State in the third inning after suffering an apparent injury.more>>
LSU's Eric Walker left Monday night's winners bracket game against Oregon State in the third inning after suffering an apparent injury.more>>
The American Red Cross is preparing its workers and resources ahead of a potential threat of tropical weather.more>>
The American Red Cross is preparing its workers and resources ahead of a potential threat of tropical weather.more>>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.more>>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.more>>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.more>>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.more>>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.more>>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.more>>
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.more>>
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.more>>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.more>>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.more>>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.more>>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.more>>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.more>>