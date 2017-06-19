NOPD seeks 'vehicle of interest' seen near gunshot victim

The NOPD is investigating a homicide and searching for a vehicle of interest that was seen near the scene Monday.

At around 5:05 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of N. Prieur and Almonaster Avenue, where they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that a red car was seen in the area during the incident.

Investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to a suspect and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name after an autopsy and notification of the victim's family.

Homicide Detective Debra Normand is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident or vehicle of interest. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.