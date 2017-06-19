Couple had 3 young children with them during carjacking at Lakeside Mall

A Kenner woman remains in critical condition after deputies say two carjacking suspects crashed into her car.

That wreck happened Saturday night at the corner of the I-10 Service Road and North Woodlawn in Metairie. But before that, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says the suspects carjacked a family at Lakeside Mall. We talked with one of the victims in that crime.

"All I could think about was the kids in the car and I had to get them out," said the victim, who is not being identified. "As I go to turn and I have one foot out the door, this guy is standing in front of me with a gun telling me, 'give me the car.'"

He and his wife were carjacked just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the Lakeside Mall parking lot. Their three young children were in the back seat at the time.

"So, I reached over and tried to unlock the other doors. As I started to do that, he's like, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' I said, 'I want my kids, you're not leaving with my kids,'" the victim said.

His children were asleep. When they woke, their parents were being held at gunpoint.

"I grabbed my little 4-year-old because he was in his seat belt and two of them were sleeping and I yelled at my 6-year-old to get up, get out the car, get out the car now," the victim said. "The 8-year-old by that time, he opened up the door and he was out, the 6-year-old jumped over the seat and she was following."

He got the kids out of the car and to safety. Then, they called 911 as the suspects took off in their Infinity.

The JPSO says 17-year-old Brennan Allen and 26-year-old Larry Washington were responsible. From there, deputies say the two went on a crime spree, trying to carjack another victim near the intersection of North Turnbull and West Napoleon Avenue.

A short time later, the JPSO says Allen and Washington carjacked two women in a Ford Explorer near the South I-10 Service Road in Metairie. We're told they took off at a high rate of speed in the Explorer and eventually crashed into a Corolla, sending a 56-year-old driver to the hospital in critical condition.

After hitting that car, deputies say they took off again and struck a pick-up. That driver and his passenger were not hurt.

After hearing that, the victim we spoke to says he's thankful he and his family are still here.

"I feel lucky to be alive you know? The cops did say there were bullets in the gun, you know. We thank God that we did live and he let us live through this and we were able to get the kids and everybody was safe," the victim said.

Both suspects face numerous, charges including armed robbery and resisting arrest.

The carjacking victim says his children seem to be dealing with what happened.

The family's car is still missing. It's a 2015 dark navy blue Infinity QX80.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.