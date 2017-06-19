Man dies after shooting in Treme

A male who was shot in Treme died a short time later.

The shooting was reported Monday just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Roman Street. Police updated an emailed news release just after 9:30 p.m. to say the male had died.

There was no further information. Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.