Woman arrested in French Quarter stabbing death

New Orleans police arrested a woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death in the French Quarter.

Dannisha Green was booked Monday on a second-degree murder charge.

Family members say Green killed Brittany Seymour last week because of an argument over Seymour's ex-boyfriend.

Seymour was out celebrating her recent birthday with her sister and a friend when she ran into her cousin while leaving the House of Blues.

Police say the two women had a loud argument and Seymour realized she had been stabbed after onlookers broke up the fight. Seymour later died at a hospital.

