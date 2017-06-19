Woman arrested in French Quarter stabbing death - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Woman arrested in French Quarter stabbing death

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Dannisha Green (Source: NOPD) Dannisha Green (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police arrested a woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death in the French Quarter.

Dannisha Green was booked Monday on a second-degree murder charge. 

Family members say Green killed Brittany Seymour last week because of an argument over Seymour's ex-boyfriend. 

Seymour was out celebrating her recent birthday with her sister and a friend when she ran into her cousin while leaving the House of Blues. 

Police say the two women had a loud argument and Seymour realized she had been stabbed after onlookers broke up the fight. Seymour later died at a hospital.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly