Eric Walker explains decision to leave LSU game

LSU's upset bid of top-seeded Oregon State was dealt an early blow Wednesday night when freshman pitcher Eric Walker signaled to the dugout that his forearm was bothering him and he could not continue.

Coach Paul Mainieri said during the game that the injury was not a structural issue, merely a fatigued muscle that "became unbearable."

After the Tigers' 13-1 loss, Walker explained the sequence of events. "Went out top of the third and a few warm-up pitches, started feeling tight and then at the end, got too tight to throw and thought it was best for the team to come out," he said. "It's the game I want to be in and to come out...obviously I didn't want to hurt my team and be in the game too tight to throw as far as being effective but obviously you want to do everything you can to be in there."

Seven different pitchers came on in relief, including Hunter Newman, who gave up the first grand slam in the history of Omaha's T.D. AmeriTrade Park.

LSU will look to stave off elimination Wednesday against Florida State, in hopes of earning a rematch against Oregon State Friday.

