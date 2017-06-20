Sandbagging locations opening three areas

Residents in St. Charles Parish fill sandbags in an effort to combat flooding. (Source: Natasha Robin)

Three areas in southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi are providing sandbags to residents living in flood prone areas.

St. Charles and Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana and Hancock County in Mississippi are distributing sandbags at the following locations.

St. Charles Parish sandbag locations include:

East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047

West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling, LA 70070

Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

In Terrebonne Parish, leaders opened six different sandbagging locations. Residents there must bring a shovel when filling bags.

Sandbag locations include the following:

Bobtown Fire Station

Mechanicville Gym

Upper Dularge Fire Station

Ward 7

St. Ann Church

Devon Keller Memorial Center

Adult Softball Complex on Airbase

Little Caillou Fire Station

Cannata's Parking Lot on Westside Blvd

Houma Terrebonne Civic Center

West Terrebonne Fire Central Station

West Terrebonne Fire East Station

Hancock County, Mississippi

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Diamondhead City Hall

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Officials in St. Bernard and Tangipahoa parishes have sandbagging materials in place for distribution should the need arise.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.