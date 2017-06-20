Sandbagging locations opening three areas

New Orleans Police arrested a woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death in the French Quarter.more>>
Typically, when companies are paid by local governments, they submit detailed invoices to justify their work. So when we reviewed one set of invoices for a company hired for the monument removal effort in New Orleans, it raised questions - as we examine in a new investigation.more>>
When it rains, it pours. The Tigers 17-game win streak came to a very abrupt end with a 13-1 loss to Oregon state.more>>
An upper-level trough pushing east will trigger some storms locally as we move into the late afternoon and evening.more>>
A male who was shot in Treme died a short time later.more>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.more>>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.more>>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.more>>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.more>>
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.more>>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.more>>
