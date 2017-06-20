Sandbagging locations opening three areas - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Sandbagging locations opening three areas

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Residents in St. Charles Parish fill sandbags in an effort to combat flooding. (Source: Natasha Robin) Residents in St. Charles Parish fill sandbags in an effort to combat flooding. (Source: Natasha Robin)
Three areas in southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi are providing sandbags to residents living in flood prone areas.

St. Charles and Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana and Hancock County in Mississippi are distributing sandbags at the following locations.

St. Charles Parish sandbag locations include:

  • East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047
  • West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling, LA 70070
  • Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

In Terrebonne Parish, leaders opened six different sandbagging locations. Residents there must bring a shovel when filling bags.

Sandbag locations include the following:

  • Bobtown Fire Station
  • Mechanicville Gym
  • Upper Dularge Fire Station
  • Ward 7
  • St. Ann Church
  • Devon Keller Memorial Center
  • Adult Softball Complex on Airbase
  • Little Caillou Fire Station
  • Cannata's Parking Lot on Westside Blvd
  • Houma Terrebonne Civic Center
  • West Terrebonne Fire Central Station
  • West Terrebonne Fire East Station

Hancock County, Mississippi

  • Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road
  • Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
  • Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
  • Diamondhead City Hall
  • Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
  • West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Officials in St. Bernard and Tangipahoa parishes have sandbagging materials in place for distribution should the need arise.

