Tropical Weather: Sandbagging locations in Metro Area and MS

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Residents in St. Charles Parish fill sandbags in an effort to combat flooding. (Source: Natasha Robin) Residents in St. Charles Parish fill sandbags in an effort to combat flooding. (Source: Natasha Robin)
These areas are providing sandbags for residents in preparation for tropical weather:

Based on current National Weather Service predictions, St. Tammany Parish Government will distribute sandbags at the following locations on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. - 6p.m. and on Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 6p.m.

  • St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C, 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn, 1305 N. Florida St., Covington
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn, 34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn, 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

City of Slidell

  • Lee Street
  • The tennis courts at Second Street and Cleveland Avenue in Olde Towne Slidell
  • The parking lot on the corner of Rue Rochelle and Independence Drive near the park
  • John Slidell Park near the playground

St. Charles Parish sandbag locations include:

  • East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047
  • West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling, LA 70070
  • Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

In Terrebonne Parish, leaders opened six different sandbagging locations. Residents there must bring a shovel when filling bags.

Sandbag locations include the following:

  • Bobtown Fire Station
  • Mechanicville Gym
  • Upper Dularge Fire Station
  • Ward 7
  • St. Ann Church
  • Devon Keller Memorial Center
  • Adult Softball Complex on Airbase
  • Little Caillou Fire Station
  • Cannata's Parking Lot on Westside Blvd
  • Houma Terrebonne Civic Center
  • West Terrebonne Fire Central Station
  • West Terrebonne Fire East Station

Lafourche Parish has provided this map for locations to find sandbags. 

Hancock County, Mississippi

  • Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road
  • Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
  • Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
  • Diamondhead City Hall
  • Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
  • West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Officials in St. Bernard and Tangipahoa parishes have sandbagging materials in place for distribution should the need arise.

