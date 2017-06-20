Tropical Weather: Sandbagging locations in Metro Area and MS

Residents in St. Charles Parish fill sandbags in an effort to combat flooding. (Source: Natasha Robin)

These areas are providing sandbags for residents in preparation for tropical weather:

Based on current National Weather Service predictions, St. Tammany Parish Government will distribute sandbags at the following locations on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. - 6p.m. and on Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 6p.m.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C, 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn, 1305 N. Florida St., Covington

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn, 34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn, 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

City of Slidell

Lee Street

The tennis courts at Second Street and Cleveland Avenue in Olde Towne Slidell

The parking lot on the corner of Rue Rochelle and Independence Drive near the park

John Slidell Park near the playground

St. Charles Parish sandbag locations include:

East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047

West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling, LA 70070

Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

In Terrebonne Parish, leaders opened six different sandbagging locations. Residents there must bring a shovel when filling bags.

Sandbag locations include the following:

Bobtown Fire Station

Mechanicville Gym

Upper Dularge Fire Station

Ward 7

St. Ann Church

Devon Keller Memorial Center

Adult Softball Complex on Airbase

Little Caillou Fire Station

Cannata's Parking Lot on Westside Blvd

Houma Terrebonne Civic Center

West Terrebonne Fire Central Station

West Terrebonne Fire East Station

Lafourche Parish has provided this map for locations to find sandbags.

Hancock County, Mississippi

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Diamondhead City Hall

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Officials in St. Bernard and Tangipahoa parishes have sandbagging materials in place for distribution should the need arise.

