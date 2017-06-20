Tropical storm warning issued for southeast Louisiana coastline

The strong tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression or storm later Tuesday as it moves in the general direction of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire southeast Louisiana coastline. This means the area could see sustained winds around 40 mph or higher in 36 hours or less.

Some locations have started distributing sandbags, while others are prepared if sandbags are needed.

The biggest threat to our region is the potential for heavy rain. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday.

Widespread rain totals of four to eight inches are possible with some areas receiving in excess of 10 inches.

Coastal flooding from high tides and storm surge will also be possible outside the risk reduction system.

Meanwhile, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are tracking the progress of Tropical Storm Bret as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba.

As of 7 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located about 20 miles east-northeast of Isla Margarita. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph.

Bret is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of the tropical storm will continue to move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea today.

Little change in strength is forecast today, and a weakening trend is expected to begin later today and Bret is forecast to become a tropical depression on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles primarily to the north of the center.

For updates call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.