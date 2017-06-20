St. Tammany authorities search for man accused in double-homicide

Two people were killed Monday night in St.Tammany Parish, according to authorities.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday night double-homicide.

St. Tammany authorities are searching for Jason Magee III, 20, who is now wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Magee shot and killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend Monday night in a home near Highway 41 and Max Mercer Road in Pearl River.

Magee is described as a white male, six feet four inches tall, weighing approximately 300 pounds.

Magee has brown hair and blue eyes.

Magee was last seen driving a black 2015 GMC Sierra with a Louisiana license plate number C311473.

Police believe this is an isolated case of domestic violence, but they consider Magee to be armed and dangerous.

Police say he could be a danger to himself and others.

Anyone with information about Magee’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith will provide updates Tuesday afternoon after more information becomes available.

