Two killed in St. Tammany Parish double-homicide

Two people were killed Monday night in St.Tammany Parish, according to authorities.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday night double-homicide.

According to initial police reports, the homicides happened Monday night near Highway 41 and Max Mercer Road in the Pearl River area in the town of Sixth Ward.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith will provide updates Tuesday afternoon after more information becomes available.

No further details are currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.