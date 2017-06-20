Three killed in one-vehicle accident in Cut Off

Louisiana State Police are at scene of an accident that killed three people on Highway 1 in Cut Off.

State police say one car went off the road and hit a tree, killing the three occupants in the vehicle.

The accident happened on Highway 1 near West 57th Street.

Police the call came in just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The highway is currently closed in both directions.

Authorities advise using Highway 3235 as an alternate route.

