Area parishes prepare for the coming storm

Several area parish are either in the final stages of preparations or executing emergency plans as rains from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico move into southeast Louisiana.

Several agencies are distributing sandbags at various locations in Louisiana and Mississippi.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said parish agencies are ready to mobilize.

“We have been preparing all week we have pumped down our retention ponds to receive the rain we are expecting,” said St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister.

“We have our barns ready with sandbags if warranted.”

Parish officials along with law enforcement are monitoring flood prone roads and will close them if water begins to rise, Brister said.

Roads on the eastern side of the parish (Slidell area) would flood first, Brister said.

But no parish evacuation shelters have been opened as of yet, but will open immediately if the need arises.

In Terrebonne Parish, the Bubba Dove Floodgate will close Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the Houma Navigation canal.

“That flood gate will shut the Houma Navigation Canal which is a direct shot into Terrebonne Parish for storm surge through that canal,” said Earl Eues, Director of Homeland Security for Terrebonne Parish.

“Once that canal is closed it provides protection from the storm surge for many residents on the lower part of the parish,” Eues said.

Closing that floodgate is protocol now, after storms bringing a lot of rain in a short period of time.

Grand Isle Mayor David Carmadelle said crews are dumping rocks on top of levees in an effort to strengthen them.

“We are pushing them with excavators into the Gulf to make a break water barrier,” Carmadelle said. “If we could have had two more weeks of good weather we could have finished this project.”

Carmadelle said crews are working around the clock.

“In the meantime the levees on the back side are holding up, the pumps are ready to go,” Carmadelle said.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.