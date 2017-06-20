Update: Tropical Storm Cindy ready to dump heavy rain along the Gulf coast

Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area. There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.more>>
Heavy rainfall along much of the Gulf Coast remains the biggest threat and a tropical storm warning was been extended westward and tropical storm watch is now out for the upper Texas coast.more>>
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday night double-homicide.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
Several area parish are either in the final stages of preparations or executing emergency plansmore>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.more>>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.more>>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.more>>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.more>>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.more>>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.more>>
A woman freaks out after she picks up a snake by mistake.more>>
Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the CSRA. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.0 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta.more>>
