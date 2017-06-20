Update: Tropical Storm Cindy ready to dump heavy rain along the Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

At 1 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located about 265 miles south or Morgan City and about 355 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

Maximum sustained winds have reached 45 mph, but the system is currently stationary.

Heavy rainfall along much of the Gulf Coast remains the biggest threat and a tropical storm warning was been extended westward and tropical storm watch is now out for the upper Texas coast, according to latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical storm warning has been extended westward to High Island, Texas.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from west of High Island to San Luis Pass, Texas.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to the mouth of the Pearl River.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for west of High Island to San Luis Pass in Texas.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to be near the southwest Louisiana coast late Wednesday or Wednesday night. It is forecast to then move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles mainly to the north and east of the center.

Some slight strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast.

Satellite imagery shows that the center of the disturbance is gradually becoming better defined, and it is likely that the system will become a tropical or subtropical cyclone later on Tuesday.

