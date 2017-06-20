Update: Tropical storm warning extended westward into Texas

Heavy rainfall along much of the Gulf Coast remains the biggest threat and a tropical storm warning was been extended westward and tropical storm watch is now out for the upper Texas coast, according to latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10 a.m. the disturbance was located about 265 miles south of Morgan City and about 355 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

The disturbance is moving northwest at 10 mph and maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The tropical storm warning has been extended westward to High Island, Texas.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from west of High Island to San Luis Pass, Texas.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to the mouth of the Pearl River.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for west of High Island to San Luis Pass in Texas.

The system is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast early Thursday.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to be near the southwest Louisiana coast late Wednesday or Wednesday night. It is forecast to then move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday.

Some slight strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast.

Satellite imagery shows that the center of the disturbance is gradually becoming better defined, and it is likely that the system will become a tropical or subtropical cyclone later on Tuesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 90 percent

Formation chance through five days is high at 90 percent.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.