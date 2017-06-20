List of closures

This list will be updated throughout the evening as additional closures are announced. The most recent closures are at the bottom of the list.

Out of an abundance of caution with tropical weather moving through the area, all Jefferson Parish Public School System summer school classes, summer camps, Extended School Year programs, driver’s education classes, and all other student activities have been canceled for Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22. All End of Course tests for those dates will be rescheduled.

Also in Jefferson Parish: First and Second Parish Courts will continue its regularly scheduled session tonight. Garbage pickup will continue as normally scheduled. The RSVP Luncheon has been rescheduled from Thursday, June 22 (9am-2pm) to Monday, June 26 (9am-2pm). The Emergency Operations Center will have a partial activation beginning at 7 p.m. tonight (6/20/2017). All Summer Camp and Leisure Activities are canceled Wednesday (6/21) and Thursday (6/22). Please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 504-736-6999 (East Bank) or 504-349-5000 (West Bank). The grand opening of Parc Des Familles scheduled for Friday, June 23th is canceled. The rescheduled date is June 30th. Contact Councilman Ricky Templet’s office at 504-364-2607 for more information. The annual poster unveiling party for the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo scheduled for Wednesday, June 21st at 6 p.m. has been postponed. The new date for the unveiling will be July 12th at 7 p.m. at Boomtown Casino, 4132 Peter Road in Harvey. For more information, please contact Heather Martin at (985) 306-0535. All Head Start facilities will be closed Wednesday (6/21) and Thursday (6/22). Employees are to report to normal worksites. Please contact JEFF CAP at 504-736-6900.

All student activities for St. Charles Parish Public Schools are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, June 21 and 22. This includes summer school classes at Harry Hurst Middle, R.K. Smith Middle and Hahnville High Schools (including ESY) and all school and district sponsored summer camps, practices and activities.

The School Board Meeting, including the retiree and student recognition, will still take place on Wednesday, June 21.

All twelve-month employees who are regularly scheduled to work on Wednesday and Thursday should report to work. Employees who are not regularly scheduled to work (other than 12 month employees) should contact their supervisor for direction.

Eastern College of Health Vocations will be closed Wednesday June 21.

All Holy Cross School campuses will be closed on Wednesday, June 21. All summer school classes, camps, team practices and activities are canceled on Wednesday. All students, faculty and staff should not report to campus.

The Jewish Community Center summer camps located Uptown and in Metairie will close Tuesday at 3:15. There will be no aftercare provided.

All Catholic school-based summer camps, meaning any summer camp housed on the campus of a Catholic school in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany and Washington Parishes will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

All Catholic school-based daycare centers in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany and Washington Parishes will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans programs: PADUA, New Directions Group Homes, Greenwalt Adult Day Care Center and the PACE Centers will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

All Summer programs at Warren Easton will be closed on Wednesday June 21 and Thursday June 22. All students taking final exams must return Friday, June, 23 AT 8 a.m. Enrichment camps will resume June 26.

The Orleans Parish School Board has announced all classrooms and summer activities at the following locations will be closed on Wednesday, June 21:

· Mahalia Jackson Elementary School

· Bethune Elementary School

· Hynes Elementary

· Travis Hill School at the Youth Study Center

· Alice Harte Elementary

· Warren Easton High School

· Edna Karr High School

· Moton Elementary

· The Alternative Learning Center

· McMain Secondary School

· Andrew Wilson Charter School

· Brother Martin High School (closed Wednesday and Thursday)

· Bishop McManus Academy

· All KIPP New Orleans Schools summer school and extended school year programming

· St. Paul's Episcopal School Campus

· Rayne Early Childhood Program (early closure Tuesday, closed Wednesday)

· Cohen College Prep

· Crocker College Prep in New Orleans

· Bright Minds Academy Daycare Center

· SUNO classes and summer camps

Algiers Charter office and summer programs will be closed Wednesday

Summer school has been canceled Wednesday, June 21 for St. Bernard Parish Schools.

FirstLine Schools’ summer programs will be closed on Wednesday June 21. This includes all summer programs that are housed at Samuel J. Green Charter School, Arthur Ashe Charter School, Phillis Wheatley Community School, Langston Hughes Academy, and Joseph S. Clark Preparatory High School.

Camp Trinity will also be closed on Wednesday.

All Lake Area High School and Medard H. Nelson will be closed, Wednesday.

Country Day's Creative Arts Program & Country Day's GUMBO Camp Closed on Wednesday, June 21. Thursday TBD.

The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission announced that all outdoor pools and summer camps will be closed from Wednesday, June 21, 2017 through Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Rayne Early Childhood Program 3900 St. Charles Ave. New Orleans, LA 70115, Early Closure Tuesday, closed Wednesday.

Isidore Newman School will be closed June 21.

St. Rita Catholic School (New Orleans Location): There will be no summer school classes Wednesday, June 21st. The school office will also be closed.

All Plaquemines Parish School Board offices and schools will be closed on Wednesday, June 21st.

All Bogalusa City Schools are closed Wednesday and all activities scheduled at Bogalusa Schools are canceled.

Audubon Zoo Camp and Zoo Explorer will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Camp reopens Friday.

There will be no classes at New Orleans Job Corps Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

United Methodist Children's Learning Center is closed Wednesday.

