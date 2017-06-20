School, summer camp closures

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday night double-homicide.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
Heavy rainfall along much of the Gulf Coast remains the biggest threat and a tropical storm warning was been extended westward and tropical storm watch is now out for the upper Texas coast.more>>
Several area parish are either in the final stages of preparations or executing emergency plansmore>>
State police say one car went off the road and hit a tree, killing the three occupants in the vehicle.more>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.more>>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.more>>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.more>>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.more>>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.more>>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.more>>
