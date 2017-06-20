School, summer camp closures

Due to an abundance of caution with the severe tropical weather moving through the area, all Jefferson Parish Public School System summer school classes, summer camps, Extended School Year programs, driver’s education classes, and all other student activities have been canceled for Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22. All End of Course tests for those dates will be rescheduled.

This list will be updated throughout the day as additional closures are announced.

