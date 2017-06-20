Work underway to protect Grand Isle levee

Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area.

There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle says the burrito levee that helps protect against erosion is a major concern as the storm approaches.

Crews began building rock barriers Tuesday morning ahead of the tropical weather. They used excavators to push the rocks into the gulf.

Camardelle is asking that if anyone has vehicles or campers in low areas to bring them to higher areas until the storm has passed. If anyone is wanting to leave Grand Isle due to the weather, he is asking they do so at the earliest time due to high water being on LA 1 in low areas.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.