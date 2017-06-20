LSU batters blame their own mistakes in 13-1 loss to Oregon State

LSU's game plan against Oregon State took a bump in the top of the first when the Beavers struck first for a 1-0 lead.

But the Tigers were really put into a tailspin in the third inning when starting pitcher Eric Walker left the game due to muscle fatigue in his forearm.

Despite the 13 runs LSU's pitchers eventually gave up, veteran batters like Greg Deichmann know that there was never enough support from the offense.

"We got ourselves out a lot today," Deichmann said. "We had a game plan to execute and we just didn't do it. We were taking some pitches that we should have hit, you know, swinging at bad pitches, I guess when you get a game plan to execute you've got to stick to it, and trust it, and I think we just didn't do that."

The Tigers tallied just four hits on the night, two of which came from freshman Zach Watson, whose solo home run produced the only run of the night.

In the field, LSU's two errors were responsible for two runs scored. Kramer Robertson's fielding error was just the beginning of a fifth inning rally for OSU.

"We gave them a lot in that game, obviously with the error, in that inning, in the fifth we got the next out, they put together two base hits after that ... just can't give a team that is that good, that much."

Paul Mainieri's team is back to practice Tuesday before their Wednesday elimination game against Florida State, set for 6 p.m.

