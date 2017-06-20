Landrieu: New Orleanians should 'expect the unexpected'

Local parish leaders already taking steps to prepare for the potential of flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and several city and emergency officials told residents to be prepared and not panic and the tropical storm begins to dump rain on Orleans Parish and the surrounding area.

The advice from City Hall is something residents on New Orleans and southeast Louisiana have heard before:

Secure lawn furniture and other items in the backyard

Have an emergency plan ready and plenty of medicine, water and food.

Landrieu said New Orleans should already be prepared for an event like Tropical Storm Cindy, but it's still important to expect the unexpected.

“There is no system that can take more than so much rainfall in a short period of time. That is where the danger is,” Landrieu said. “So, if we get hit really, really hard for a prolonged period of time that's when the streets are going to start to flood.”

Landrieu said the pumps will eventually catch up with the rain, but residents know what parts of their neighborhoods will see flooding during heavy rains.

“So again, if you see that happening, we've had this event happen many, many times,” Landrieu said. “Just don't test it. The water will go down.”

Landrieu again canceled his State of the City address because the response to the storms takes priority.

The city’s emergency operations center will be open 24 hours beginning Wednesday.

