1 a.m. Update: Tropical Storm Cindy

The 1 a.m. coordinates from the National Hurricane Center - Tropical Storm Cindy is located about 200 miles south of Morgan City, LA, and 270 miles southeast of Galveston, TX. Cindy is moving NW at 7 miles per hour, packing winds of 60 mph with a minimum pressure of 997 mb.

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended eastward to the Alabama-Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and the New Orleans Metropolitan area.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to the Alabama-Florida border

* Metropolitan New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain

At 1:00 CDT (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 91.4 West. Cindy is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the north-northwest and then toward the north is expected tonight and early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late today or tonight, and move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. Slight weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles (445 km), mainly north through northeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Cindy is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches can be expected farther west across southwest Louisiana into southeast Texas through Thursday. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are beginning to spread across portions of the northern Gulf of Mexico coast over the eastern part of the warning area. These conditions should spread westward within the warning area through early Thursday.

STORM SURGE: Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area, with isolated areas possibly up to 4 feet.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible through today from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The next update will be at 4 a.m.

