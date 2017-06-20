10 a.m. Update: Tropical Storm Cindy weakens

The 10 a.m. coordinates from the National Hurricane Center - Tropical Depression Cindy is located about 165 miles northwest of Lake Charles. Cindy is moving north at 13 miles per hour, packing winds of 35 mph with a minimum pressure of 997 mb.

At 10 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Cindy was located near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 93.5 West. Cindy is moving toward the north near 13 mph (19 km/h), and a turn toward the north-northeast is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center will move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee later on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast and Cindy should become a remnant low by Friday, if not sooner.

RAINFALL: Cindy is expected to produce rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with isolated maximum amounts up to 8 inches over eastern Texas, western and central Louisiana and southern and eastern Arkansas through Friday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches over southern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, and extreme western Florida Panhandle are expected through Friday morning. This may bring storm total rainfall in excess of 15 inches in some isolated locations. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas.

Heavy rainfall will expand across the Tennessee and Ohio valleys today and across the central Appalachians Friday into Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches are expected through Friday morning.

WIND: Gusts of tropical storm force in a few squalls are still possible mainly to the east of the depression.

STORM SURGE: Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is still possible along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast in areas of strong onshore winds.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible through tonight from the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley regions to the central Gulf Coast.

This is the final public advisory on this system.

