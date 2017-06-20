10 p.m. Update: Tropical Storm Cindy

The 10 p.m. coordinates from the National Hurricane Center - Tropical Storm Cindy is located about 230 miles south of Morgan City, LA, and 305 miles southeast of Galveston, TX. Cindy is stationary, packing winds of 45 mph with a minimum pressure of 997 mb.

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended eastward to the Alabama-Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and the New Orleans Metropolitan area.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to the Alabama-Florida border

* Metropolitan New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system.

At 10 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near latitude 26.4 North, longitude 91.0 West. Cindy is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and then toward the north is expected Wednesday night and early Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday and Wednesday night, and move inland over southeastern Texas on Thursday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and nearby ships indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected on Wednesday. Slight weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles (445 km), mainly north through northeast of the center.

The minimum central pressure recently reported by the reconnaissance aircraft was 997 mb (29.44 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Cindy is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches can be expected farther west across southwest Louisiana into southeast Texas through Thursday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area overnight and spread westward within the warning area through early Thursday.

STORM SURGE: Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area, with isolated areas possibly up to 4 feet.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible tonight into Wednesday from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The next update will be at 1 a.m.

