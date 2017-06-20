4 p.m. Update: Tropical Storm Cindy

These areas are providing sandbags for residents in preparation for tropical weathermore>>
The strong tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression or storm later Tuesday.more>>
Monday will see around a 40 percent chance of rain with the most of that happening rain south of Lake Pontchartrain.more>>
Storm chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.more>>
