4 p.m. Update: Tropical Storm Cindy

The 4 p.m. coordinates from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Cindy, located about 280 miles south of Morgan City, LA, and 360 miles southeast of Galveston, TX, Cindy is stationary, packing winds of 45 mph with a minimum pressure of 999 mb.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire SE Louisiana coastline. This means we are expecting sustained winds around 40 mph or greater in 36 hours or less.

The biggest threat to our region is the potential for heavy rain. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday. Widespread rain totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible with some areas receiving in excess of 10 inches.

Coastal flooding from high tides and storm surge will also be possible outside the risk reduction system.

