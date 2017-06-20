7 a.m. Update: Tropical Storm Cindy expected to weaken

The 7 a.m. coordinates from the Nationall Hurricane Center - Tropical Storm Cindy is located about 40 miles northwest of Lake Charles. Cindy is moving north at 12 miles per hour, packing winds of 40 mph with a minimum pressure of 994 mb.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress

of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.



DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

At 7 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near latitude 30.5 North, longitude 93.7 West. Cindy is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a turn toward the north-northeast is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast later Thursday. On the forecast track, the center will move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee later on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Cindy should weaken to a tropical depression later Thursday morning, and become a remnant low Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) to the southeast and southwest of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).



HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Cindy is expected to produce rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with isolated maximum amounts up to 12 inches over eastern Texas, western and central Louisiana and southern and eastern Arkansas through Friday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches over southern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama and extreme western Florida Panhandle are expected through Friday morning. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas.

Rainfall is expected to begin and expand across parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected through Friday morning.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are affecting portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area. These conditions should subside in a few hours.

STORM SURGE: Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area. Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is also possible elsewhere along the coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle in areas of strong onshore winds.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible through tonight from the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley regions to the central Gulf Coast.

NEXT ADVISORY

The next complete advisory from the Nationa Hurricane Center will be issued at 10 a.m.

