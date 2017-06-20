7 p.m. Update: Tropical Storm Cindy

The 7 p.m. coordinates from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Cindy, located about 250 miles south-southeast of Morgan City, LA, and 350 miles southeast of Galveston, TX, Cindy is stationary, packing winds of 45 mph with a minimum pressure of 997 mb.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for San Luis Pass to the mouth of the Pearl River. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system.

At 7 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 90.3 West. Cindy has been nearly stationary for the past several hours, but a northwestward motion is expected to resume tonight and continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and then toward the north is expected Wednesday night and early Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday and Wednesday night, and move inland over southeastern Texas on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is expected during the next 24 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center, mainly to the north and east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

The next update is at 10 p.m.

