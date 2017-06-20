LSU turning to Jared Poche for Florida State rematch

LSU's path through the College World Series got a lot longer Monday night when their 13-1 loss to Oregon State put them on the verge of elimination, meaning they will have to beat Florida State once more and Oregon State twice, just to reach the best-of-three championship series next week.more>>
For the first time in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers' backs are against the wall.more>>
The Tigers were really put into a tailspin in the third inning when starting pitcher Eric Walker left the game due to muscle fatigue in his forearm.more>>
LSU's upset bid of top-seeded Oregon State was dealt an early blow Wednesday night when freshman pitcher Eric Walker signaled to the dugout that his forearm was bothering him and he could not continue.more>>
