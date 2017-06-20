LSU turning to Jared Poche for Florida State rematch

LSU's path through the College World Series got a lot longer Monday night when their 13-1 loss to Oregon State put them on the verge of elimination, meaning they will have to beat Florida State once more and Oregon State twice, just to reach the best-of-three championship series next week.

Paul Mainieri has elected to go with senior left-handed pitcher Jared Poche as the Tigers' starter against the Seminoles. The Lutcher High product got his school-record 38th victory Saturday against FSU in relief, when he threw 2.2 shutout innings. "It's a big stage, a lot of people, the whole country is watching," Poche said to reporters Tuesday. "You just kind of go out there and slow things down, don't let anything get to big and control your emotions but I think I'll be good, I think I did a good job of that last time, just going to try to do the same thing."

Florida State has yet to officially announce their starter but have indicated they will choose from a pair of sophomore right-handers in Andrew Karp or Cole Sands. Karp is 2-3 on the year with a 4.87 ERA while Sands is 6-3 with a 5.05 ERA.

