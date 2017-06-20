Road, bridge closures - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Road, bridge closures

Following are road and bridge closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes. Please refresh the page for updates.

ORLEANS

  • Closure/High Water: The right (outside) lanes of U.S. 90 are closed in both directions from Textron to Venetian Isles due to significant tidal water on the roadway. The left (inside) lanes remains passable in both directions. DOTD will monitor the roadway through the night.
  • Lakeshore Drive
  • The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the Judge Seeber (Claiborne Avenue) Bridge is closed to all vehicular due to mechanical failure until further notice. Motorists may detour via the St. Claude or Florida Avenue bridges.


ST. BERNARD

  • Closure/High Water: La. 46 east of Reggio was closed due to water on the roadway beginning at 8:00 p.m., June 20, 2017, and until further notice. Local traffic is currently evacuating from the low lying areas.

LAFOURCHE

  • LA-1 between Grand Isle and Fourchon is now impassable.

