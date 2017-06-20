Tropical Storm Cindy road and bridge closures

Following are road and bridge closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes. Please refresh the page for updates.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

LA 1077 closed between Main Street and Lake Pontchartrain

LA 433/Bayou Liberty Road between Chef Highway and Highway 11

ORLEANS PARISH

Closure/High Water: The right (outside) lanes of U.S. 90 are closed in both directions from Textron to Venetian Isles due to significant tidal water on the roadway. The left (inside) lanes remain passable in both directions. DOTD will monitor the roadway through the night.

Lakeshore Drive

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the Judge Seeber (Claiborne Avenue) Bridge is closed to all vehicular due to mechanical failure until further notice. Motorists may detour via the St. Claude or Florida Avenue bridges.



ST. BERNARD PARISH

Closure/High Water: La. 46 east of Reggio was closed due to water on the roadway beginning at 8:00 p.m., June 20, 2017, and until further notice. Local traffic is currently evacuating from the low-lying areas.

St. Bernard Parish officials have closed Delacroix and Florissant Highways in eastern St. Bernard Parish until further notice due to unsafe driving conditions caused by standing water from Tropical Storm Cindy.

HANCOCK COUNTY

· The following is the areas that had street flooding.

Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 11 streets

Lagan Street on Eastside of HWY 603 had 37 streets

Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 76 streets

Avenue B, Eastside of Hwy 603 had 21 streets

Chapman Road on Eastside of Hwy 603 had 30 streets.

Jordan River Drive had 17 streets

Avenue B, Westside of Hwy 603 had 19 streets

Road 556 on Westside of Hwy 603 had 9 streets

Pearlington had 12 streets

Kiln-Waveland Cut-Off had 10 streets

Central Avenue Westside of Hwy 603 had 1 street

Nile Street on Westside of Hwy 603 had 5

Whitney on Westside of Hwy 603 had 6 streets

Union off River Drive has 10 streets

Semeru off HWY 603 had 4 streets

Whitney Street off HWY 603 has 6 streets

Jordan River Drive has 16

Heron Bay Road had 29 street

Harbor Drive had 20 streets

Bayside Park had 25 streets

Cardinal off Harbor Drive had 11 streets

Jordan River Shores has 16 streets

Silver Creek acres has 4 street

Texas Flatt Flat Road has 4 Streets

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

