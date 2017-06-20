Tropical Storm Cindy road and bridge closures

Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
Flooding is still very much a concern for people living in low-lying coastal Jefferson Parish.more>>
Flooding is still very much a concern for people living in low-lying coastal Jefferson Parish.more>>
LSU gets back to business and takes down Florida State 7-4 to keep their season alive.more>>
LSU gets back to business and takes down Florida State 7-4 to keep their season alive.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.more>>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.more>>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.more>>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.more>>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.more>>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.more>>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.more>>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.more>>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.more>>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.more>>
Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.more>>
Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.more>>