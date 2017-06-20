Search nets drugs & counterfeit money

Police work to track down Steven Johnson after they say a search of his home turned up drugs, a stolen gun, counterfeit bills and cash.

Investigators say they had a residence on Jena Street under surveillance for more than two months because of suspected narcotic activity.

Officers executed a search warrant for Johnson, but he was not at home at the time of the search.

Police say they found marijuana, powder and crack cocaine, three vials of THC oil and a stolen semi-automatic handgun.

Officers also found ammunition, $380 in counterfeit currency and $1,259 in cash.

Police say when Johnson is located he will be booked with multiple counts of drug distribution and possession as well as possession of stolen property.

