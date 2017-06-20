Search nets drugs & counterfeit money

School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
Police work to track down Steven Johnson after they say a search of his home turned up drugs, a stolen gun, counterfeit bills and cash. Investigators say they had a residence on Jena Street under surveillance for more than two months tied to narcotic activity.more>>
The man responsible for killing two people, Monday night in St.Tammany Parish, has been arrested, according to police.more>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.more>>
