Update 7 a.m.: Tropical Storm Cindy continues to bring heavy rain

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
Police work to track down Steven Johnson after they say a search of his home turned up drugs, a stolen gun, counterfeit bills and cash. Investigators say they had a residence on Jena Street under surveillance for more than two months tied to narcotic activity.more>>
Police work to track down Steven Johnson after they say a search of his home turned up drugs, a stolen gun, counterfeit bills and cash. Investigators say they had a residence on Jena Street under surveillance for more than two months tied to narcotic activity.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.more>>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.more>>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.more>>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.more>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.more>>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.more>>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.more>>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.more>>
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.more>>
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.more>>