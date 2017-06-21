Update 10 a.m.: Tropical Storm Cindy weakens slightly, still a rainmaker

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain across the Gulf Coast, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

At 10 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located about 150 miles south-southwest of Morgan City and about 180 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

The system is moving to the northwest at 10 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas to the Alabama-Florida border, metro New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

A turn toward the north-northwest and then toward the north is expected Wednesday night and into and early Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday, and move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today and slight weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles mainly north through northeast of the center.

Cindy is expected to produce total rain accumulations of six to nine inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday.

This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas.

Rainfall amounts of three to five inches with isolated maximum amounts of six inches can be expected farther west across western Louisiana and eastern Texas through Thursday.

Tropical storm conditions are affecting portions of the northern Gulf of Mexico coast over the eastern part of the warning area.

These conditions should spread westward within the warning area through early Thursday.

