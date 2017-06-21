Tornado warning issued for Hancock County Mississippi

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for Hancock County in southern Mississippi until 8:15 a.m.

An earlier tornado warning including St. Tammany Parish has expired.

At 7:39 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Shoreline Park, or over Bay St. Louis, moving northwest at 25 mph.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.