Tornado warning issued for Hancock County Mississippi

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for Hancock County in southern Mississippi until 8:15 a.m.

An earlier tornado warning including St. Tammany Parish has expired.

At 7:39 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Shoreline Park, or over Bay St. Louis, moving northwest at 25 mph.

