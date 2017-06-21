One man killed, another wounded in Marrero double shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference to share the investigative findings to date in the shooting that occurred at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, June 1.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
One man was killed and another wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Marrero. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 1800 Block of Buccola Street. When they arrived, deputies found a man lying unconscious outside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found several bullet casings were found at the scene. Investigators are interviewing the other man shot in the incident. His injuri...more>>
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for Hancock County in southern Mississippi until 8:15 a.m. An earlier tornado warning including St. Tammany Parish has expired. At 7:39 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Shoreline Park, or over Bay St. Louis, moving northwest at 25 mph. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.more>>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.more>>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.more>>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.more>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.more>>
