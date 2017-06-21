One man killed, another wounded in Marrero double shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Marrero.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 1800 Block of Buccola Avenue.

When they arrived, deputies found a man lying unconscious outside a home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found several bullet casings were found at the scene. Investigators are interviewing the other man shot in the incident. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators do not currently have a motive or suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300.

