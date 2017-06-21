Tigers ready for fight to stay alive in Omaha

Only six teams remain in the College World Series, and that number will shrink to five after tonight. LSU and Florida will square off for the second time in five days with both hoping to fight off elimination.

Despite the fact that it's the first time that LSU is facing elimination this tournament, head coach Paul Mainieri says he's not worried about his team playing tight.

"Our guys are not going to press," says Mainieri. "They're confident. They're calm, but they also know there's a tremendous challenge in front of us."

It's certainly not the way LSU or any team plans it, but they're left with no choice but to fight their way uphill toward the championship series.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity to show the world what you're made of," says Mainieri. "If you give up hope, then you're out of it. But if you believe and take it one step at a time, then we can do this."

But that being said, Mainieri says it's not just the bullpen that needs to improve from Monday night, but the entire team.

"We haven't had a game like that in I don't know how long, but it can happen to anybody," says Mainieri. "Kramer knows he's got to step it up. Cole's got to better. It's not going to be one player. Everybody's got to do better. I've got to coach better. Everybody's got to do their job for us to be able to beat Florida State."

A win against the Seminoles would move the Tigers overall record in TD Ameritrade Park to 3-5. It's not perfect, but it would stave off elimination. A loss would be their sixth in this park in three years and send them home far too early yet again.

