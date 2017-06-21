LIVE AT 11: Mayor Mitch Landrieu, city officials update Tropical Storm Cindy

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and local officials will give an update on activity related to Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Mobile users can watch the news conference here.

City officials say they are committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and the public is encouraged to help spread the word and make the entire community better prepared during this storm.

See TS Cindy's latest track by downloading our app.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.