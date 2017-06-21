LIVE AT 11: Mayor Mitch Landrieu, city officials update Tropical Storm Cindy

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and local officials will give an update on activity related to Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday at 11 a.m.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
One man was killed and another wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Marrero. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 1800 Block of Buccola Street. When they arrived, deputies found a man lying unconscious outside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found several bullet casings were found at the scene. Investigators are interviewing the other man shot in the incident. His injuri...more>>
Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.more>>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.more>>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.more>>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.more>>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.more>>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.more>>
The dog’s owner, told police he was shopping for about 30 minutes and "didn't want to waste gas" to keep the puppy cool. He was arrested for animal cruelty.more>>
