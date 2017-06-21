WATCH LIVE: NOPD provides update on state police chase that ended in fatal crash

NOPD Deputy Chief Paul Noel and representatives from the Louisiana State Police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on findings related to the incident that occurred on Chef Menteur Highway on June 28.

Three people were killed, including a 2-year-old girl, after a state police chase started in the CBD and ended in the fatal crash.

Mobile users can watch the news conference here.

