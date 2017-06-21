WATCH LIVE: Ravens vs. Saints pregame show

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Large vacuum trucks are going catch basin to catch basin along Claiborne Avenue. “I’m very happy to see them. There are two trucks in a one block radius,” says Bobby Rollins. That work, though, wasn’t being done by the city. DOTD hired several contractors with multiple vacuum trucks to clean the catch basins along state run roadways. Those roadways include Claiborne Avenue. Bobby Rollins lives just around the corner from the catch basin at Claiborne and S...more>>
Large vacuum trucks are going catch basin to catch basin along Claiborne Avenue. “I’m very happy to see them. There are two trucks in a one block radius,” says Bobby Rollins. That work, though, wasn’t being done by the city. DOTD hired several contractors with multiple vacuum trucks to clean the catch basins along state run roadways. Those roadways include Claiborne Avenue. Bobby Rollins lives just around the corner from the catch basin at Claiborne and S...more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Tourism officials are expecting as many as 300,000 visitors to New Orleans for the holiday weekend.more>>
Tourism officials are expecting as many as 300,000 visitors to New Orleans for the holiday weekend.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Drier air will maintain itself for the first part of the weekend. It will be mostly dry Friday into Saturday with only a stray shower possible.more>>
Drier air will maintain itself for the first part of the weekend. It will be mostly dry Friday into Saturday with only a stray shower possible.more>>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.more>>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.more>>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.more>>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.more>>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.more>>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.more>>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.more>>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.more>>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.more>>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.more>>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.more>>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.more>>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.more>>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.more>>
Due to an elevated bacteria count, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a temporary “no swimming” advisory on the section of the beach at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.more>>
Due to an elevated bacteria count, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a temporary “no swimming” advisory on the section of the beach at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.more>>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.more>>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.more>>